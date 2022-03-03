Tensions rise on Isiolo-Meru border after killings of 9 camels

Pastoralists on the Isiolo-Meru border have condemned last week’s killing of nine camels in Matabithi and demanded that the culprits be arrested.

The animals, belonging to one Mohammed Abdirizak, were reportedly shot dead after they crossed over to the Meru side, less than a month after eight people were killed when two groups of herders clashed in Mweronkoro.

Mr Abdirizak appealed to security agencies to expedite their investigations.

“I have no source of income following the killing of my camels. I appeal to the government to arrest those involved and compensate me for the loss,” he said.

Addressing journalists in Kambi Sheraf, the pastoralists decried what they called unfair treatment by the Meru County government.

“We are administratively in Meru County and like our brothers, we deserve fair treatment. We are not second-class citizens,” Somali youth leader Ali Hassan said, adding that police were not helping them follow up on their stolen animals.

They criticised the passing of a motion recently by the Meru County Assembly to regulate the movement of livestock in and out of Meru. They said the motion, which calls for the arrest of those found culpable, is discriminatory.

Saying the public was not invited to offer their views before the motion was passed, Mr Hussein Shariff lamented that the regulation will only create animosity between them and their Ameru brothers.

“We should have been consulted as well because we are Meru County residents. How do you tell us not to graze in the county we live in?” he said.

The motion, sponsored by Athwana MCA and assembly Majority Leader Victor Karithi, sought, among other things, to have the National Police Reservists reinstated and the county enforcement officers deployed to enhance security on the border.

The MCA said the move was prompted by a surge in cattle rustling, banditry and resource-based conflicts involving herders from Isiolo and Meru counties.

A majority of border residents rely on livestock for their livelihoods.

Mr Abdi Ibrahim asked Governor Kiraitu Murungi to resolve border disputes expeditiously if peaceful coexistence is to be maintained.

Land grabbing cases due to flawed adjudication are rampant in the border area.