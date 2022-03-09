Teacher arrested for not registering two KCPE candidates

Police in Isiolo have arrested a primary school headteacher for allegedly not registering two candidates he deemed to be poor academic performers.

Mwangaza Primary headteacher Ndege Guyo was arrested a few hours after the KCPE exams were completed on Wednesday.

Isiolo County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding said the teacher was being questioned over failure to register the candidates who had met all the requirements.

"He is being interrogated as investigations continue," he said, adding that the suspect will be arraigned on Thursday.

Suspend the arrest

The two learners, a boy and a girl, were shocked to learn they were not on the list of candidates during rehearsals last Friday.

Mr Omoding said the parents of the pupils had already recorded statements with the police over the incident.

The Nation learnt that the teacher was to be arrested early this week before the onset of KCPE exams but a decision was arrived at by the security team to suspend the arrest until the exams were over not to interfere with the process.

Mr Omoding said the act was against the government's 100 percent transition policy.