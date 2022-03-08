State orders illegal herders in Isiolo to leave or be forcibly ejected

Isiolo herders

A herder watches over his goats in Kiwanja, Ngaremara in Isiolo on December 14, 2021. Isiolo County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding has ordered illegal herders to immediately leave local grazing fields or risk forcible ejection.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

Isiolo County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding has ordered illegal herders to immediately leave local grazing fields or risk forcible ejection.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.