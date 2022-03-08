State orders illegal herders in Isiolo to leave or be forcibly ejected

Isiolo County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding has ordered illegal herders to immediately leave local grazing fields or risk forcible ejection.

The ongoing drought has pushed illegal herders with thousands of cattle and goats from Marsabit, Laikipia, Baringo and Samburu counties to Isiolo in search of pasture and water, sparking resource-based conflicts.

The armed herders have been blamed for the spate of attacks on the Isiolo-Samburu border that have claimed about 20 lives in Ngaremara ward in the past two months.

Two people were shot dead last Wednesday while grazing in Attan, near the Buffalo Springs National Reserve, before another person, a sand lorry driver, was gunned down in the wee hours of the following day.

Residents said they were saddened that after agreeing to accommodate the herders, they were now turning against them, unleashing terror, stealing their livestock and threatening pastoralism on which they depend for their livelihoods.

“There are thousands of animals at Aremiet and the government is doing nothing while it knows these people (herders) are the ones responsible for the attacks,” Pastor Samuel Lokoro, who chairs the local grazing committee, said as he demanded that the herders be removed.

Residents said the continued presence of the illegal herders threatened peace as many of them were living in fear of new attacks.

Security interventions

An influx of animals has also been reported in Chari, prompting fears that the migration could spark conflicts after some travellers reported being harassed by armed herders in Biliqo and Gotu.

Some area leaders earlier called for urgent security interventions, saying the situation could worsen.

Expressing fears

Isiolo County MP aspirant Sumeya Bishar urged security agencies to secure border areas, expressing fears that the spate of attacks could disrupt the ongoing national exams.

“We want security beefed up in insecurity hotspot areas to ensure our people go on with their business uninterrupted and no candidate misses the exams,” Ms Bishar said.

The government has deployed a contingent of General Service Unit (GSU) officers to the affected area.

While condemning recent attacks, the leaders demanded that National Police Reservists be reinstated and illegal weapons be seized.

“We want our issues addressed in a fair manner because security agencies have been favouring our neighbours, subjecting us to a lot of suffering,” a Turkana elder said.

In an interview with Nation.Africa, Mr Omoding, the Isiolo County commissioner, said the illegal herders were endangering the lives of residents and wildlife and must leave.

“They should leave immediately before we forcefully flush them out. We will not allow them to continue threatening the lives of our people,” he said.

He noted that the herders entered the area without consent from local leaders and grazing and peace committees.