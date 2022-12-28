State orders closure of Isiolo’s Ngarendare, Tenge markets over insecurity

The government has ordered the closure of Ngarendare and Tenge markets in Isiolo indefinitely to end growing insecurity along LMD-Mlango-Oldonyiro road.

County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding said the markets' closure is among the government’s stopgap measures to end banditry and robbery along the stretch that has left several people dead in the recent past.

Two people, a footballer and a popular businessman were three weeks ago shot dead at Mlango while riding on a motorbike to Ngarendare market near Isiolo-Samburu border.

The armed criminals stole Sh300, 000 from the businessman and Sh15, 000 from the motorbike rider before killing them.

The businessman’s wife who was trailing her husband in a vehicle that was to ostensibly transport camels from the market also lost Sh200, 000 to the criminals.

More than 10 non-local teachers working in schools in Oldonyiro have been robbed of valuables with at least six cases recorded in July alone according to authorities. Most of the teachers have since applied for transfers.

At a security meeting that brought together several leaders and elders from Ameru, Somali, Turkana, Borana and Samburu communities in Mlango, Mr Omoding assured the government's commitment to ending the daylight robberies and protecting residents and their properties.

“The markets will remain closed until we realise lasting peace along the stretch,” Mr Omoding said while assuring that criminals behind the Mlango attack and subsequent retaliatory attacks in Ngarendare that left two children aged seven dead will be arrested and prosecuted.

It has emerged that the criminals have been colluding with livestock sellers to get buyers’ details.

Launch crackdowns

The administrator said the government will soon launch crackdowns in one of the wards within the Isiolo-Samburu border should the local community fail to assist authorities in giving information that will lead to the arrest of the criminals. He accused some of the residents of harbouring criminals from neighbouring Samburu County.

Mr Omoding also announced a crackdown on lorries’ ferrying livestock along the Isiolo-Moyale highway and a ban on livestock movement from neighbouring counties into Isiolo to aid in tracing stolen livestock and avert clashes between herders.

He said they had established that livestock stolen in Isiolo was being sold in the neighbouring Merille market in Samburu.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki recently announced that a Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) camp will be set up in the Mlango area.

“We will fast-track operationalisation of recently created administrative units and lobby for network masts to enhance crime reporting and response in areas with poor network coverage,” the administrator said.

Isiolo North MP Joseph Samal said his office would facilitate peace meetings between local communities in efforts to achieve peaceful coexistence.

The lawmaker asked the security organs to arrest criminals behind the past twin attacks.

“Let us shun retaliatory attacks. It is so sad that we fight and kill each other over livestock,” Mr Samal said.

Stolen animals

He said local elders should work closely with National Police Reservists who will be deployed to the troubled areas.

A resolution by the communities to return all stolen animals was reached during the meeting also attended by MCAs David Lemantile (Oldonyiro), Nicholas Lorot (Burat) and Bulapesa’ David Nyoro Waithaka.

County Police boss Hassan Barua and his Criminal Investigations counterpart Betty Chepng’eno, area Deputy County Commissioner Kepha Marube, Isiolo Sub-County Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit boss James Yatich and area police boss Collins Sainna also attended the meeting.

Nation.Africa has learnt that stolen animals were being detained in Kipsing, Longopito and Lenguruma with local chiefs on the spot over failure to arrest the criminals.

Thirteen out of 17 camels stolen from the home of former National Assembly Speaker Francis ole Kaparo in Dol Dol, Laikipia were last Thursday recovered in Kipsing, Isiolo.

Mzee Shabara said six people had been attacked along the Mlango-Leparua route in December alone and appealed for the deployment of more NPRs in the area to augment police efforts.

The elders asked the police to exercise fairness in law enforcement during security operations.

Njuri Ncheke Council of Elders Isiolo branch Treasurer Stanley Kubai said elders must stop defending young men who engage in cattle rustling and other crimes.

“This issue of defending criminals from one’s community should end,” he said while asking other elders to work closely with police.

Isiolo’s Somali Community Grazing Committee Chair Abikar Mohammed hailed the move to close down the markets and ordered that local communities graze animals within their areas to prevent intra-county conflicts.

Sharing information

Turkana Council of Elders Chair Albino Ekitela claimed that in most cases, stolen animals are never recovered citing the recent theft of 129 camels in Aremiet, Lowangila and Attan belonging to two herders.

“Each community has criminals and the only way we can tame the crime is by sharing information with the police so that legal action is taken against the criminals,” the elder said.

MCA Nyoro said residents of the fast-growing county might not maximally benefit from the ongoing mega county and national government projects when there is no relative peace.

“We must all preach peace and collaborate with the security teams,” he said.

Mr Lemantile, who is the Isiolo Deputy Speaker, promised to ensure that all livestock belonging to the late businessman that was held in some parts of Oldonyiro is released back to his family.

“I apologise to the Somali community and I assure them that we will share information with the police so that the suspects behind the killing are arrested,” the Oldonyiro MCA said at the meeting.