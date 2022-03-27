Somalis endorse Asheraf clan aspirant for Isiolo North MP

The Somali community in Isiolo has endorsed a business graduate from little known Asheraf clan to vie for the Isiolo North MP’s seat.

Dozens of elders from 11 Somali clans gave Mr Osman Shariff Abukar the greenlight to contest for the seat, making him the first person from his clan to vie for such an elective seat.

A total of 10 aspirants, two being women, are seeking to dislodge incumbent MP Hassan Odha in the August 9 general elections.

Isiolo’s Somali Council of Elders Chairman Shariff Abdullahi said that after extensive consultations, they had resolved to field Mr Abukar as the community’s sole contestant for the seat and appealed to other communities to support him.

“We have in the past supported other communities for various seats and we are now asking them to reciprocate and support our son,” Mr Abdullahi said.

Side-lined and forgotten

The community claimed that it had been side-lined and forgotten despite helping politicians from other communities ascend to power.

While issuing him with a nomination certificate, the elders said they will work with other communities to ensure their candidates clinch various seats.

“We will help him popularise his bid and reach out to other communities for support,” Murule clan chairperson Rashid Ali said.

The 35-year-old aspirant said he will, if elected, serve all Isiolo North residents fairly regardless of their tribe or religion.

Fair leadership

“Being supported by elders from all the clans shows they have a lot of confidence in me and I promise to offer fair leadership to all,” Mr Abukar said while revealing that he will vie on Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria’s Chama Cha Kazi (CCK).

He said if elected, he will prioritise promotion of education through provision of bursaries to needy learners, improving school infrastructure and enhanced security for development.

Mr Abukar asked Isiolo residents to elect individuals and not parties, saying what is important is a leader’s agenda.

“We must stay united before, during and after elections because elections will come and go but we will remain as brothers and sisters,” he said while promising to conduct peaceful campaigns.