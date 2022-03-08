Somali community urges Isiolo residents to elect young people

The Somali community in Isiolo is rooting for young leaders and fielding candidates in other elective seats instead of focusing on the deputy governor’s seat.

Somali clans were divided in past elections but they now say they have buried the hatchet and resolved to work together for the common good, enhancing their political muscle and bargaining power.

Having reportedly been sidelined by the previous and current government after reaching agreements with aspirants, the community is now going directly to other communities in a bid to form pacts.

But besides that, the community, known for voting as a bloc, is now demanding support for their own candidates from other communities it has supported in previous elections.

Somali Council of Elders chairman Shariff Abdullahi said the community had for a long time supported other communities and that time has come for them to reciprocate the support by electing Ms Sumeya Bishar as the next Isiolo woman representative.

Somali community elders from Isiolo on March 5, 2022 present a nomination certificate to Ms Sumeya Bishar to vie for the county’s Woman Rep’s seat in the August 9 elections. Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

Support youthful leaders

“We have supported our brothers and sisters from other communities several times and it is time they also rallied behind us,” Mr Abdullahi said.

“We have resolved to support youthful leaders and that is the way to go.”

The council’s secretary-general, Mr Hassan Idle, said time had come for Isiolo residents to inject fresh blood and elect visionary leaders able to bring uniform and equal development across the county.

While giving Ms Bishar the greenlight to contest in the August elections, Somali elders said they will reach out to other communities to consolidate support for her bid.

Mr Abdi Hassan, an elder, said the community had suffered in the past due to its disunity despite having the numbers that can enable them to clinch a parliamentary seat with little support from other communities.

“Our unity is what will give us higher bargaining power and enable us to push our community’s agenda and that of other communities,” Mr Hassan said.

Suitable to be Woman Rep

Ms Amina Abdi Ali said Ms Bishar has the necessary skills and experience to take over as the next county MP.

“She has served us wholeheartedly as a nominated MCA and I believe, given a chance, she will transform many lives and ensure our youth are employed,” she said.

Ms Bishar, while receiving a certificate from the elders, said having been brought up in the county, she is well versed with the challenges bedevilling Isiolo and is committed to resolving them if elected.

“The endorsement by the elders is an indication of the trust they have in me and I promise to serve Isiolo residents with utmost diligence and dedication for improved livelihoods and better service delivery,” she said.

Elated women celebrate with Ms Sumeya Bishar on March 5, 2022 after she was endorsed by Somali community elders to vie for Isiolo Woman Rep’s seat in the August 9 elections. Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

Service to all

The aspirant said her leadership will serve all the people of Isiolo regardless of their tribe or religion.

“I will use the seat to lobby for roads, health and education as well as employment for our youth,” she noted, adding that she will also focus on addressing high illiteracy levels in the region through empowerment programmes targeting the youth, women and special groups.

Ms Bishar appealed to Isiolo residents to stay united and shun leaders out to divide them for their own political gain.

The finance graduate is a PhD student at the Management University of Africa, where she undertook her master’s degree in the same field.

She is among the four aspirants seeking to dethrone incumbent Rehema Jaldesa.

The Somali elders recently endorsed a youthful businessman and politician Omar Hassan as the running mate of one of the gubernatorial hopefuls.

“Our time (as youth) has come and we have organised ourselves. I will work with like-minded gubernatorial hopefuls to improve the lives of our people,” Mr Hassan said.

Unconfirmed reports indicate he is likely to be Governor Mohamed Kuti’s running mate. The county boss has fallen out with his deputy Abdi Issa, who has declared his interest in the Senate seat.