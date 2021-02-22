Shootout as Isiolo police arrest 2, seize grenades and 128 bullets

Isiolo grenades

Some of the items that police found in a car in Merti, Isiolo County, on February 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • After the suspects surrendered, a police search in the car found items including five magazines, nine magazine pouches, a military jungle belt, two mobile phones and several pen knives.

Police in Isiolo County on Sunday night arrested two people after finding them with an AK-47 rifle, two hand grenades and 128 bullets in Merti, Isiolo County.

