Several aspirants scramble for Isiolo North MP’s seat

Mr Osman Shariff Abukar

Mr Osman Shariff Abukar, one of the aspirants for the Isiolo North MP’s seat and who hails from the Somali's Asheraf clan. The seat has attracted several aspirants.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

Covering over 15,000 square kilometres, Isiolo North — home to about 200,000 residents — is among the fastest-growing cosmopolitan constituencies in northern Kenya.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.