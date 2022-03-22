Security operation on to force out illegal herders

The government has launched a security operation to flush out illegal herders following the lapse of a six-day ultimatum.

The armed herders suspected to be from Samburu, Baringo, Marsabit, Laikipia and Wajir counties have been blamed for rising banditry attacks that have claimed dozens of lives and thousands of animals stolen in the recent past.

The operation is led by a multi-agency security team comprising officers from the Rapid Deployment Unit, General Service Unit (GSU) and national government administration. It will be mounted in Ngaremara, Aremiet and along Losesia-Kom areas before spreading to other parts of the county.

County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding said they had already mapped out the areas where the remaining illegal herders were hiding, saying they will be forcefully evicted to restore peace in the county.

“We have carried out aerial surveillance using a chopper to establish where the remaining illegal herders are,” Mr Omoding said, and added, the security teams were well equipped with armoured vehicles to eject them.

Reports show that some of the armed herders were hiding within the Buffalo Springs and Shaba Sarova National Reserves.

Shortly after briefing the officers ahead of the operation on Tuesday, Mr Omoding said force will be used on those who refuse to leave immediately.

Refuse to comply

“We don’t want to use force, but if they refuse to comply, we’ll deal with them ruthlessly,” Mr Omoding warned.

He ordered chiefs to activate peace and grazing committees within their locations and report those disregarding them for legal action.

The administrator revealed that two chiefs will be sacked for abandoning their duties and failing to report crime within their jurisdictions.

Some of the goats stolen during last Saturday’s attack, he said, had been recovered and tracing by GSU and Anti-Stock Theft Unit officers was ongoing.

Earlier, residents lamented that despite accommodating the herders, who invaded their land, they continued to unleash terror, raiding their homes, killing and raping their women. The herders were also invading parks, endangering wildlife.

The herders have been blamed over last Saturday’s bandit attack at Aregae village in Ngaremara where over 500 goats and 11 cows were stolen, prompting demonstrations that saw part of the Isiolo town-Archers Post road barricaded for the better part of Sunday.

Stolen animals

“The government has not been doing enough to contain the situation despite us complaining to them,” Ms Priscilla Ekuru, a resident, said as she called for speedy recovery of their stolen animals.

Yesterday, Ngaremara residents threatened to hold protests along the Chokaa-Kambi Garba stretch if the illegal herders will not have been evicted by today.

“We want our grievances to be addressed because we won’t sit and watch as our people continue being killed and animals stolen,” Mr Justin Teperiko said.