Schools to be connected to internet for e-learning

Thousands of schools are to be connected to the internet in the next three years to enable digital learning, the Information Communication Technology Authority (ICTA) has said.

ICTA acting CEO Paul Rono said the government had launched a digital master plan for rolling out ICT programmes in the next 10 years and that more than 200 schools had been connected in the last three months.

“Ensuring every school has the internet will enhance learning because students can access academic materials online and undertake research,” Dr Rono said while inspecting the progress of government’s ICT initiatives in Isiolo with the authority’s board chair Fredrick Owino.

The official said the authority will train Kenyans on technology use to link them to job and business opportunities online and asked those interested to register on the citizen training portal.

“Those interested will be facilitated to get quality training on technology use, which will help them apply for jobs online and network with others in other parts of the world,” he said, adding that training centres will be established in wards.

The team also inspected infrastructure ahead of the tarmacking of the Isiolo-Modogashe-Mandera road that is part of the Sh83.7 billion Horn of Africa Gateway development project funded by the World Bank and the Kenyan government.

The road that will cross Isiolo, Meru, Wajir, Garissa and Mandera counties is one of the largest infrastructure projects in Kenya’s history and will open up the northern region to a myriad of opportunities.

Isiolo, Wajir, Garissa and Mandera are among the 10 least developed counties that have been lagging behind in development and continue to grapple with high poverty rates.

Isiolo County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding has said contractors were on site and that work would start this month.

Prof Owino said a needs assessment was underway for the fibre-optic cable that will be laid along the highway to benefit schools and other public facilities.

“We are giving a lot of importance to such projects that will open up the region and link Kenya to neighbouring countries,” he said.

The officials asked residents along the stretch to cooperate with the contractor and shun vandalising the internet infrastructure.

“The government has invested a lot of funds in establishing the existing infrastructure and cables that will be laid. We ask communities along the stretch to protect it because they stand to lose if it is stolen or vandalised,” Prof Owino said.