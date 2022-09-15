Ruto urged to undo nomination of MP Waruguru’s kin to Isiolo assembly

UDA leaders and supporters have pleaded with President William Ruto to reverse a decision by his party to nominate nominated MP Cate Waruguru’s brother Kelvin Mbuthia to the Isiolo County Assembly.

Terming it an injustice and a betrayal of Isiolo residents who overwhelmingly voted for Dr Ruto in the August 9 elections, the leaders questioned the criteria used to pick Mr Mbuthia, who lost the party’s primaries in Laikipia’s Thingithu ward, against a list of several proposed Isiolo residents.

Led by Burat MCA Nicholas Lorot, they alleged collusion between top party leaders and electoral agency officials and maintained that they will not sit and watch as an Isiolo position is given to a “stranger”.

“This is the second time we are complaining about this issue but nothing has been done. We want the position given to a resident who understands well the challenges our people face,” Mr Lorot said.

Ms Amina Abdi Dahir, a supporter, expressed displeasure with the decision, saying the position should be given to one Fatuma Abdullahi, who was actively involved in popularising UDA during campaigns.

“I appeal to the President to intervene and ensure justice is served to Isiolo residents who overwhelmingly voted for him by ordering that the position be handed to the deserving Fatuma, who has been shortchanged,” Ms Dahir said.

A September Kenya Gazette notice from the IEBC lists Ms Boncha Dekha and Waruguru Kelvin Mbuthia in the gender and marginalised (minority) category, respectively, with the latter surprisingly classified as a female, different from a previous list.

Addressing journalists in Isiolo town, the group maintained that they will not allow a few selfish influential persons to deny Isiolo residents what is rightfully theirs.

Ms Maricela Mugambi, a grocer, said they will not allow the position to be given to a person who is not a registered voter in Isiolo.

They threatened to challenge the decision in court if the party failed to promptly address the issue.

“I ask the politician to keep off the post because we will guard it and block his swearing-in. We are ready to mobilise peaceful demos and seek all legal channels to challenge his nomination,” said a politician who unsuccessfully vied for the Wabera MCA seat.

Mr Mbuthia previously told the Nation that he had applied for nomination but refused to reveal if he had expressed interest in being a member of the Isiolo assembly.