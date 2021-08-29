Samburu community in Isiolo petitions NLC over land injustice

Mr Nicholas Lesokoyo, a Samburu community leader from Oldonyiro Ward in Isiolo presents a historical land injustice complaint to Isiolo NLC Coordinator Paul Kasimbu (right) on August 23, 2021. The community wants thousands of acres of lane set aside by the State for the Livestock Marketing Division reverted to it.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

Members of the Samburu community living in Oldonyiro, Isiolo County, have has submitted a complaint of historical land injustice to the National Land Commission (NLC), seeking to have thousands of acres of land set aside by the State as holding grounds reverted back to them.

