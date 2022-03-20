Residents block Isiolo-Moyale highway to protest livestock theft

Isiolo residents on Sunday blocked a section of the Isiolo-Moyale highway to protest over increased cases of livestock theft.

The protesters barricaded and lit bonfires on the road at Ngaremara town, disrupting transport along the busy Isiolo-Archers Post road, leaving motorists stranded.

On Saturday, bandits suspected to be from the neighbouring Samburu County raided Aregae village and stole more than 500 goats and 11 cows.

The criminals, residents claimed, also raped a woman in the village.

Ngaremara residents barricade a section of the Isiolo-Moyale highway on March 20, 2022 to protest over livestock theft. Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

Irate residents blamed security organs for failure to arrest the situation.

Isiolo Woman Rep aspirant, Sumeya Bishar, called for government intervention on the matter.

County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding, who called for calm, said efforts to recover the stolen animals are underway and that police officers are working with elders from the affected area.