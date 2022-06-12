Raila to hold more rallies in Isiolo to avert sibling rivalry 

Azimio la Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga was on October 16 last year, treated to rude shock during his tour of Isiolo to popularize the outfit when host Governor Mohamed Kuti was heckled and forced to cut short his speech.

All was going well at the Isiolo town police grounds until Suna East MP Junet Mohammed, the then event emcee, invited Dr Kuti to introduce his colleagues Ali Korane (Garissa), Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru) and Kakamega’s Wycliffe Oparanya.

The exhilarating mood of the event drastically changed as groups of youths started chanting “Kuti must go” , halting the meeting for minutes as Mr Mohammed successfully pleaded with the violent crowd to remain calm and allow other leaders to make their address.

The same crowd, that Dr Kuti later claimed was hired by his opponents to embarrass him, would applaud former Governor Godana Doyo when he took to the stage ostensibly to show their preference.

Exactly eight months later, Mr Odinga will be touring the region Wednesday to drum up support for his bid as he seeks to consolidate the county’s 86, 000 votes even as reports indicate political differences between local leaders including those in Azimio camp could play out during the tour.

Governor Kuti recently announced an early exit from active politics over health concerns and endorsed Nairobi Majority Leader Abdi Ibrahim Hassan Guyo as his preferred successor.

Mr Guyo is leading Isiolo’s Jubilee team of Senator Fatuma Dullo who is seeking reelection, former Isiolo North MP Joseph Samal (seeking a comeback), Isiolo Woman Rep aspirant Mumina Bonaya and ex-Isiolo Assembly Speaker Mohammed Tupi who wants to dislodge Isiolo South MP Abdi Koropu.

Other leaders vying on Azimio allied parties include former EACC boss Halakhe Waqo vying for governorship seat on ODM ticket, Nominated MCA Sumeya Bishar seeking Woman Rep seat on DAP-K, Isiolo Speaker Hussein Roba and Deputy Governor Abdi Issa both seeking Senate seats on KANU and PNU parties respectively.

Also in the team supporting Mr Odinga’s fifth stab at Presidency is Isiolo North MP aspirants Mwenda Thuranira (PNU), Abshiro Halakhe (KANU) and Ali Dida of ODM Party.

There is also another team led by Mr Doyo composed of Isiolo North MP Hassan Odha, Woman Rep Rehema Jaldesa and Senate aspirant Mohammed Nuh all vying on Independent tickets.

But it is a possible clash between Mr Waqo, Mr Guyo and Mr Doyo’s supporters that Azimio team is keen to avoid during its rallies in Isiolo as it could negatively impact Mr Odinga’s support by leaders seeking other elective seats.

The Nation was reliably informed of plans to amend Mr Odinga’s earlier program of holding two rallies, one in Kinna and another in Merti to accommodate the three groups at different functions.

“There are plans to increase the meetings to three so that the three main gubernatorial aspirants and their respective teams attend their own to avoid clash between their supporters as that would injure Mr Odinga’s image,” one of the leaders who did not want to be named told Nation.

Reports indicate that it has been agreed that the extra meeting be done in Isiolo town to accommodate one of the groups that had expressed reservations with attending the Kinna and Merti rallies.

Senate hopeful Mohammed Nuh, vying on an Independent ticket, said three meetings will be held, one for independent candidates supporting Mr Odinga’s bid and another in Isiolo town for others vying on Azimio affiliated parties.

“It has been agreed to avoid conflicts between our team and our competitors,” Mr Nuh said, revealing that he will attend two of the meetings.

Deputy Governor and PNU Senate aspirant Dr Abdi Issa also confirmed local arrangements to accommodate all the teams to avert any clash in public.

Dr Issa said the Azimio leader will popularize his bid and ensure there is no infighting between leaders supporting him but vying on different parties as that would eat into his votes.

Isiolo North MP Hassan Odha said accommodating the opposing sides would ensure decorum during the meetings and give Mr Odinga a good opportunity to woo voters ahead of August elections.

Mr Odinga’s Campaign Secretariat Press Secretary Dennis Onsarigo did not respond to our queries on the alleged changes in the leader's program and only said “I will definitely let you know”.