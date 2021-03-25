Isiolo activists claim politicians influencing hiring of data clerks by NDMA

Some civil society groups in Isiolo have decried what they say is unfairness in the ongoing recruitment of enumerators by the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA).

The recruits will be tasked with collecting household data for three months.

Led by Ms Valentine Nyaguthii of Pastoralist Gender Initiative, the activists demanded that the process be stopped and be done afresh, claiming that it was influenced by some local politicians and that deserving applicants had been left out.

The activists pointed an accusing finger at the authority for failure to make public the list of those shortlisted for the work and inviting some of the applicants for interviews via phone calls.

Skewed

“We want the process done afresh because it was skewed due to political interference,” said activist Ismael Galma.

Ms Nyaguthii demanded the consideration of the members of the various communities living in the county, including women, for the work, saying it will go a long way in preventing tribalism.

“We want gender issues looked into and wide a selection from all the communities for fairness,” the women rights activist said.

Mr Silas Eudan of Isiolo Rights Watch said the ongoing interviews should be suspended and the process done afresh so that selection is based on merit and not political affiliations.

“Why would the applicants be called by the phone for interviews when the names of those shortlisted are yet to be made public?” posed Mr Adan Ibrahim.

He said 1,300 youths had applied for the 30 slots which will be equally shared across Isiolo, Garbatulla and Merti sub-counties.

“Normally, communication is done individually to those shortlisted,” he noted.

Claims denied

But Isiolo County NDMA Coordinator Lordman Lekalkuli rubbished the claims of bias, saying the process was carried out in a transparent manner and that those called for interviews were selected on merit.