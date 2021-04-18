Politicians probed as clashes leave five dead

Urura village Violence

A herder grazes at Lafe near Urura village in Merti, Isiolo where scores of people were killed on January 8. Five more people were killed at Kambi Samaki last week.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu I Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

Investigations have been launched into the alleged involvement of local politicians in a recent attack at Kambi Samaki area in Garbatulla near Isiolo-Garissa border that claimed five lives in two days.

