Police search for owner of state-issued rifle seized from bandit

Police in Isiolo are looking for the legal owner of a firearm seized last week after a shootout between security officers and armed bandits in Sarova Shaba National Reserve.

Reports indicate that Mr Ltikiyon Leseenoi, 45, was arrested and found with the G3 rifle, which had the National Police Service serial number KE.KP.J71011.

Mr Leseenoi could have either bought the weapon or stolen it from an officer. Police now say the rifle belongs to the state.

Officers from the Isiolo Police Station, the conservancy and the Merille GSU camp were on a mission to recover 187 stolen goats that had reportedly been driven into the area when they met Mr Leseenoi with two other armed men.

When the men were ordered to surrender, they opened fire, prompting a fierce gunfight. Two of the men died and Mr Leseenoi was arrested and the rifle he was carrying seized. The weapon was loaded with 40 rounds of ammunition.

Detectives are looking into the possibility that the firearm was stolen by bandits in past raids in Isiolo and neighbouring counties where several police officers were shot dead and their guns stolen.

Police officers killed

Confidential documents seen by the Nation show that some police officers from neighbouring Samburu and Laikipia counties have been killed by criminals in the recent past.

Investigators are seeking to establish whether the rifle was sold by the assigned officer or stolen and if so, from which station and whether the matter was reported.

In court documents, Corporal Moses Murithi, who is leading the team of investigators, said they were also seeking to find out if the officer assigned the weapon is alive or dead.

The report was circulated to all police stations in Kenya to establish the station where it could have been stolen from.

Police on Friday sought 10 more days to continue holding the suspect as they investigate the case, including forwarding the rifle for ballistic analysis to establish whether it was serviceable.

Isiolo Principal Magistrate Evanson Ngigi ordered Mr Leseenoi to be detained at the Isiolo Police Station until February 28, when the matter will be mentioned.