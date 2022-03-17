Police, prosecutors trade blame over delay in charging teacher

Prosecutors in Isiolo have been accused of delaying the arraignment of a teacher who was arrested a week ago.

Mwangaza Primary School headteacher Ndege Guyo was arrested because he failed to register eight KCPE candidates he deemed poor academic performers.

Mr Guyo is yet to be arraigned though investigators had handed over their report to the prosecutors’ office.

The matter has sparked a row pitting police against prosecution teams. The former blame the latter for the delay, even as both sides keep their differences under the wraps, keen not to wash their dirty linen in public.

There have been reports of alleged coercion of the learners' parents. One of them wrote to senior administrators seeking to withdraw the matter, despite having earlier complained to the police demanding legal action against the school and the headteacher.

‘Misunderstanding’

Two days after the arrest, the parent claimed in a letter seen by the Nation that there was misunderstanding as to when his son would have sat his exams and that it had been resolved.

“This serves as a notice of my withdrawal of the initial complaint against the institution and the headteacher,” the parent said, adding that he was okay with the pupil sitting the exam in October.

The parent said the decision was reached after consultations with the child, family members and other stakeholders that the letter did not mention.

Isiolo County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding earlier this week assured the public that the suspect would be arraigned but later told journalists the file was still pending at the prosecutor’s office.

“We are waiting for the go-ahead from the ODPP (Office of the Directors of Public Prosecutions) to present the teacher to court. Investigations were completed and file forwarded for action by ODPP,” he said.

County Criminal Investigations boss Betty Chepng’eno on Thursday confirmed that a report had been forwarded to the ODPP last week and that it had not been responded to.

Waiting for ODPP

“You know the ODPP must give a nod. We are still waiting for recommendations,” she told the Nation by phone.

A disgruntled senior government official intimated to the Nation about plans to escalate the issue to Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji.

“There are deliberate efforts to delay the matter and we are considering raising the matter with the DPP,” the officer said.

The officer also noted that senior security officers were concerned that continued silence over the matter could implicate the bosses in the delay.

The Nation has also learnt that the Kinna Secondary School principal, a supervisor and four invigilators arrested recently over KCSE exam malpractice had also not been charged as the ODPP had not okayed their arraignment.

When we met Isiolo State Prosecutor Solomon Naulikha at the Isiolo Law Courts on Thursday, he said he was still perusing the file and that “we should wait until he returns it to the investigating officers”.

Mr Naulikha refused to reveal when the teacher is likely to be arraigned and avoided questions raised by journalists, including the reason for the delays.