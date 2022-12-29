Police officer shot and injured in Isiolo as Sh1.5m bhang is seized

Police in Isiolo, on Wednesday, impounded bhang worth Sh1.5 million in Mata Sadhen. The drug was being transported towards Isiolo town in a Toyota Land cruiser truck.

The officers who were patrolling the Yamicha area which is notorious for human and drug trafficking engaged occupants of three vehicles and over 10 motorbikes in a gunfight after they shot at the police.

One of the officers was injured during the incident and is nursing gunshot injuries at a local hospital.

Isiolo County Police boss Hassan Barua said the officers managed to deflate the tyres of the vehicle that was ferrying 11 bales of bhang weighing 56.4 kilogrammes and a motorbike. The occupants of the vehicle, however, escaped.

Mr Barua said investigations to establish the owner of the vehicle and motorbike that were towed to Merti Police Station and a manhunt for the criminals was underway.

“The vehicles and the motorbikes made a U-turn after they were flagged down by our officers. They then opened fire, prompting an exchange of fire where one of the officers sustained injuries,” he said.

The narcotics are suspected to have been sneaked into the country from Ethiopia.

The police boss said patrols and surveillance along the stretch would be intensified along the corridor to end the illegal business.

He asked residents to inform authorities of any suspicious persons or activities within their areas for swift action by law enforcement agencies.

“We are committed to ending the illegal business in our county and we will be ruthless on the criminals who have the habit of opening fire at our officers,” he said.

Mr Barua assured of enhanced security across the county during the festivities and appealed to parents to monitor their children's movements during the holiday.

“Be mindful of whom the children spend time with because they might be lured into drug and substance abuse and crime,” he urged parents.

Two armed militia who were escorting dozens of Ethiopian immigrants were two months ago shot dead after they shot at police officers in Duma area, prompting a fierce gunfight that lasted about an hour.