Police in Isiolo seize 4 guns, 203 bullets

The seized rifles on display. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

Police in Isiolo arrested two people andseized four firearms, nine magazines and 203 bullets during a raid at a home in Kinna ward in the wee hours of Friday morning.

