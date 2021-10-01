Police in Isiolo seize 4 guns, 203 bullets

Police in Isiolo arrested two people andseized four firearms, nine magazines and 203 bullets during a raid at a home in Kinna ward in the wee hours of Friday morning.

The officers, acting on a tip-off from the public, also confiscated six kilogrammes of bhang and two unregistered motorbikes believed to have been used in ferrying the narcotics.

Also recovered from the house on the outskirts of Kinna town were three pouches with two military belts and a Nokia mobile phone.

Garbatulla Deputy County Commissioner Stephen Nyakundi said the raid was done following reports that Mr Abdi Guyo, 35, and Amina Mohammed, 30, suspected to be husband and wife were involved in bhang sale.

“Our officers were acting on a tip-off from the public that the home was a drug den,” said Mr Nyakundi.

The administrator warned drug dealers against the illegal business saying his officers will continue to carry out impromptu raids to ensure the region is free of drugs.

“We will not allow people to continue destroying the lives of our young people and I appeal to the public to continue sharing with us crucial information to assist in making such arrests,” he said.

Mr Nyakundi said the suspects were being interrogated and will be arraigned before Maua Law Court later in the day.

The seizure comes seven months after an AK-47 rifle, two hand grenades and 128 bullets were recovered along Yamicha-Duma road.