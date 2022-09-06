Police in Isiolo probe death of a man whose body was found in sewer plant

Police in Isiolo are investigating the death of a man whose body was found floating in a sewer treatment plant.

The body was discovered by a security guard manning the unfenced plant near Isiolo Referral Hospital roadblock.

Isiolo Sub-County police commander Collins Sainna said the unidentified body had injuries on the head pointing to a likelihood the man was killed or slipped into the sewer.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased could have been killed elsewhere and his body dumped in the area to conceal evidence.

Terming it an isolated case, the police boss said a toxicology test will determine whether he could have been drunk before he met his death.

“We are treating the incident as homicide but a post mortem will help establish the actual cause of the death,” Mr Sainna told Nation.Africa, while asking members of the public whose kin have disappeared to report to police to help in the body’s identification.

“We will immediately after establishing his identity through fingerprints share the information with his family,” he noted.