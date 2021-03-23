Plant fast-maturing crops, Isiolo farmers advised

Farmers in Isiolo have been asked to plant fast-maturing crops because the March-April-May rains will only last a month.

The latest weather forecast shows that the county will receive between 80mm and 100mm of rainfall, which is less than the 250mm that it usually receives.

Ngaremara, Wabera, Bulapesa, Kinna, Burat and parts of Oldonyiro ward will get near-normal rainfall while Cherab, Chari, Sericho and parts of Garbatulla will experience depressed rainfall.

Isiolo County Meteorological Director John Nguyo asked farmers to plant fast-maturing crops to avoid crop failure and losses due to inadequate rainfall.

Mr Nguyo further asked the county government to be on high alert over potential floods on the lower parts of Iresaboru as the enhanced rainfall expected in neighbouring Meru and Laikipia counties will cause swelling of River Ewaso Nyiro.

Relocate to higher grounds

Residents in the low-lying areas have been asked to relocate to higher grounds to avoid being submerged in their houses by floodwaters.

“The county and disaster management team should be on the lookout to assist people at the lower parts who are likely to be affected by floods,” said Mr Nguyo.

The health department has been asked to stock drugs to deal with any outbreak of water-borne diseases.

Pastoralists have appealed to Governor Mohamed Kuti’s administration to vaccinate their livestock so that they are not affected in the event of floods.