Plant fast-maturing crops, Isiolo farmers advised

A farmer at her Amaranthus (terere) farm in Burat Ward, Isiolo County. Farmers in Isiolo have been asked to plant fast-maturing crops because the March-April-May rains will last only a month.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

Farmers in Isiolo have been asked to plant fast-maturing crops because the March-April-May rains will only last a month.

