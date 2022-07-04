Pastoralists to benefit from subsidised drugs

Pastoralists in several Isiolo County wards will pay 10 percent less for livestock drugs at local dealers under a German government subsidy scheme being implemented by the Merti Integrated Development Programme.

Seven vetted agrovets, owned by groups and individuals, have benefited from Sh1.1 million in grants aimed at enhancing their capacity to sell various products to satisfy local demand.

The beneficiaries will use Sh160,000 in grants to stock specific drugs previously identified by local pastoralists to avert shortages that expose them to exploitation by some suppliers, said MID-P Programme officer Ibrahim Kabelo. The project will run for three years.

“The project is aimed at enhancing the resilience of pastoralist communities by increasing access to the most sought after products for productivity of their livestock,” Mr Kabelo said, adding that the products will be purchased from Sidai Africa Limited.

The Isiolo government, through its agriculture extension officers, will guide operators on storing the products.

The devolved unit is committed to helping pastoralists in the region avoid using counterfeit and substandard livestock drugs, said Dennis Mwongela, of the county department of Veterinary Services.

“We will crack down on unlicensed vendors and ensure counterfeit drugs from neighbouring countries do not sneak into our market so that our people can access the products from licensed dealers for optimal animal health,” he said.

Ms Luiji Lesuuda, a beneficiary who operates Oasis Agrovet in Oldonyiro, said the grants would help revive her business that was undermined by the weak economy and would bring the products closer to her customers.

“Our people will now be able to access the drugs they need locally and this will save them the time and resources they usually spend going to Nanyuki to buy some of the products that I have not been selling at my Agrovet,” said Ms Lesuuda, who has been in the business for 12 years.

Hajj Somo, of Tulla Agrovet in Garbatulla said the subsidy programme would enable livestock farmers to tackle diseases and increase productivity.

“The funds will translate to improved business because customers will flock our shops to buy other products as well,” he said after receiving a Sh160,000 cheque in Isiolo town.

The scheme will cover Cherab, Chari, Oldonyiro, Garbatulla and Sericho wards.

Mr Kabelo said his organisation will conduct monthly monitoring to ensure the operators adhere to the terms of an agreement they signed.