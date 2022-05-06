Passenger arrested over possession of illegal firearm

Police in Isiolo on Thursday found a passenger with an unlicensed firearm in a Moyale-bound bus.

The firearm was found during a routine check on passengers at Merti junction in Samburu along the Isiolo-Moyale highway.

The suspect, who had wrapped the Ekol P29 pistol loaded with two bullets in a banana leaf, was hesitant when his turn to be frisked came raising suspicion.

The security officers also found two other bullets in the suspect's pocket.

He is detained at Archers Post police station and will be charged with possessing a firearm illegally.

Police said investigation is ongoing to find out if the suspect is a criminal.