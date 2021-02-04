Parties start joint BBI push in Isiolo ahead of Ruto visit

Officials and supporters of various political parties in Isiolo County have rolled out a joint civic education programme on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) document, targeting residents in rural areas who might not have read it.

The team has also stepped up campaigns to popularise the proposed constitutional amendments in a bid to counter anti-BBI campaigns led by Isiolo Woman Representative Rehema Jaldesa, who is allied to Deputy President William Ruto, and who has vowed to rally residents to reject the report.

The officials are from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Party of National Unity (PNU), Wiper Democratic Movement, Kenya African National Union (Kanu) and National Ordinary People’s Empowerment Union (NOPEU) among other parties.

Led by interim secretary of the joint political parties, Mr Abdi Shabo, the officials rubbished claims by some local leaders that Isiolo is against the proposed constitutional amendments, saying the recent collection of 19,000 signatures was a clear indication that a majority of the residents are in support of BBI.

Empower devolution

They said the proposed changes to the Constitution will empower devolution through increased equitable share to the counties to 35 per cent from 15 per cent and that the report sets the foundation for a more united country.

“We have already seen the benefits of 15 per cent allocation to the counties. The increase to 35 per cent will see Isiolo budget increase by Sh1.3 billion, which means more development for our people,” said Mr Shabo.

Addressing journalists at the recently-opened ODM offices in Isiolo town, the team also cited the proposed ward development fund that will boost development at the grassroots level and the 50:50 seats for women and men in the Senate which, they said, will help in the fulfilment of the two-thirds gender rule in the National Assembly.

Mr Tuqa Jirmo, a BBI proponent in the region, said the team will engage in a robust sensitisation effort to reverse “any propaganda and falsehoods” peddled by some local politicians.

“We are committed to ensuring the positive message about BBI reaches residents in far-flung areas,” said Dr Jirmo.

‘Handshake’

Ms Hellen Makena, a Kanu member, said BBI will help address rising political temperatures in the country which could tear Kenya apart ahead of the 2022 General Election.

“The ‘handshake’ has brought peace and we are confident BBI will end political intolerance and foster unity and development in the country,” said Ms Makena.

If BBI fails, they warned, some of the constituencies, especially in the pastoralist counties, that fail to meet the required population threshold such as Isiolo South, will be scrapped. She asked residents to rally behind the initiative in order to retain the constituency.

The move is perceived by many as a charm offensive ahead of DP Ruto’s expected tour of the county on February 13.





