NDMA appeals for food aid for Isiolo locals facing hunger

NDMA Isiolo Director Lordman Lekalkuli who has said that between 45 and 50 per cent of the county’s residents are facing acute hunger and need food aid.

More than 100,000 people in Isiolo County are facing hunger and need emergency food distribution, the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) has said.

