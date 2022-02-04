Officer arrested over attack on police post

A police officer attached to Loruko post in Isiolo North that was raided by armed bandits on Monday, has been arrested in connection to the attack.

The attack, suspected to have been carried out by bandits, resulted in the death of one officer and loss of two G3 rifles loaded with 40 rounds of ammunition.

Detectives investigating the matter suspect Police Constable Vincent Kipkorir Langat, who had been assigned guard duties together with slain Francis Njeru and who was not at the workstation during the incident, could have colluded with the criminals.

The attackers, said to have been four in number, attacked the station around 7:30PM on January 31 killing Mr Njeru on the spot before getting away with the rifles and some foodstuffs.

Another officer, Correl Boaz Omondi, who had reportedly gone to make a phone call at a nearby school, escaped death by a whisker.

A G3 magazine with 20 rounds of ammunition, three spent cartridges and a mobile phone were recovered from the scene.

The investigators suspect Mr Kipkorir could have sold his firearm, a G3, and 20 rounds of ammunition to the bandits as he could not account for the weapon the following day when he resurfaced at the police post.

“The officer, who had been assigned guard duties with the slain colleague, was away from the police post during the incident and resurfaced the following day without his firearm and could not explain where it was,” a confidential document seen by Nation.Africa reads in part.

Due to lack of an armoury or metal steel for safe custody of the rifles and ammunition, each officer attached at Loruko Police post is responsible for safety and custody of the firearms allocated to them at all time.

It is believed the four attackers could have had intelligence that only two of the nine officers were around as they could not on a normal occasion lay an ambush on the entire team of officers attached to the police post.

Further pointing to a likelihood of Mr Kipkorir’s hand in the attack is that he had not, prior to the incident, reported loss of his firearm to any police station, post or patrol base according to investigating officer Corporal Michael Wandera attached to Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Initial police report indicated that the officer had left the rifle under the care of the slain colleague and that he had reportedly left for Isiolo town to seek banking services.

It still remains unclear whether the officer was within his homestead located near the police post or had left for Isiolo town as claimed.

The investigating officer on Thursday sought more time to detain the suspect to allow completion of the probe including search of the unaccounted for firearm.

Mr Wandera opposed the officer’s release saying he could interfere with witnesses as the murder incident was “organized and committed near where he resided”.

A security operation is underway in the area and neighbouring Archers Post and Kipsing areas to recover the weapons and arrest other suspects and accomplices.

“We need to collect more evidence including recording statements from witnesses in the three remote areas,” Mr Wandera told Isiolo court.

Three other suspects among them a juvenile were arrested Wednesday in connection with the attack.

They are Samson Lokume Lemantile, the prime suspect who was arrested during a public baraza in the area, Ms Aliisha Lenkale and a 17-year-old boy.

Corporal Wandera also sought custodial orders for the three to allow recording of witness statements, obtaining of autopsy and ballistic analysis of the spent cartridges recovered from the crime scene.

“We also want to escort the suspect to a psychiatrist for a mental assessment,” he said.

Isiolo Chief Magistrate Lucy Mutai allowed detainment of the four suspects at Isiolo Police Station for 10 days to allow completion of investigations.

The boy is being held at the same station’s juvenile cell. Both cases will be mentioned on February 14, 2022.

Isiolo County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding earlier said action will be taken against the police post’s officer in charge and the others who were away from the establishment for negligence.