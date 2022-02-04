Officer arrested over attack on police post

Handcuffs

Police in Isiolo have arrested a prime suspect, a police officer attached to Loruko Police Post, in connection to the bandit attack at the police post which left an officer dead.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

A police officer attached to Loruko post in Isiolo North that was raided by armed bandits on Monday, has been arrested in connection to the attack.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.