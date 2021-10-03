NRT-T launches curriculum to train herders on livestock keeping

The Northern Rangelands Trust Trading (NRT-T) has launched a curriculum for training herders in four counties on modern livestock keeping methods, breeding, rangeland management and disease reporting in a bid to cushion them against the biting effects of drought and climatic challenges.

The Sh200 million USAid-funded three-year programme targets more than 500 herders across 10 conservancies in Isiolo, Samburu, Laikipia and Marsabit for improved productivity and income.

NRT-T CEO Vishal Shah said the field practical schools, which will be done in the villages, will increase herders' awareness, skills and access to economic opportunities and give young men an economic lifeline so that they shun cattle rustling.

“The four-module training will increase herders' capacity on animal husbandry, diversification of livestock and drought monitoring and response and help eradicate poverty through increased income,” said Mr Shah.

Gender inclusivity

The programme also seeks to incorporate gender inclusivity in livestock production and husbandry and will start in a month’s time after rains fall and majority of the morans who have migrated with their animals return home.

Northern Kenya covers 70 per cent of the country’s land mass and is home to about 38 per cent of Kenya’s entire population, and majority of households rely on pastoralism as the main source of livelihood, but this is increasingly being threatened by dry spells and changing weather patterns.

Mr Francis Lekatura, a herder from Westgate in Samburu East, said many pastoralists are faced with a myriad of challenges including livestock diseases, poor markets and breeding, affecting their productivity, and expressed optimism that the training will reverse the trend and improve their incomes.

“Training on disease management and link to better markets will be a boon to us,” Mr Lekatura said.

Disease surveillance

After the training, some of the herders (coordinators) will be issued with gadgets for disease surveillance and reporting for immediate action by the veterinary departments in the four counties.

Speaking during the launch of the curriculum in El-Boran in Isiolo, NRT-T Livestock Director Patrick Ekodere said the herders will also be trained on emerging issues such as Covid-19, HIV/Aids and gender equality.

“We will also link them to markets and provide them with the right information on when to sell their animals and how to be resilient against harsh climatic changes and drought,” Dr Ekodere said.

After the lapse of the three years, the programme will be replicated in other conservancies across northern Kenya.