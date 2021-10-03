NRT-T launches curriculum to train herders on livestock keeping

Herders training

NRT-T CEO Vishal Shah (left) and Laikipia Agriculture and Fisheries Executive Wangari Wachira display the training manual to be used for herders across 10 conservancies in Isiolo, Marsabit, Samburu and Laikipia counties during its launch in Isiolo town on September 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

The Northern Rangelands Trust Trading (NRT-T) has launched a curriculum for training herders in four counties on modern livestock keeping methods, breeding, rangeland management and disease reporting in a bid to cushion them against the biting effects of drought and climatic challenges.

