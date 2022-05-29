Elders endorse Mwenda Thuranira’s bid for Isiolo North MP

An aspirant for the Isiolo North MP’s seat, Mr Mwenda Thuranira, has received a major boost following his endorsement by the Njuri Ncheke Council of Elders.

During a meeting held in Isiolo on Saturday, the elders from across Isiolo County endorsed the politician to vie for the highly contested seat that has attracted over 10 aspirants.

Led by Isiolo North Njuri Ncheke chairman Edward Kobia, the elders gave Mr Thuranira the greenlight to represent, lobby and negotiate on behalf of the Ameru community.

“We have blessed him for the Isiolo North MP’s seat and given him the mandate to represent the community,” Mr Kobia said.

Shortly after he was installed as an elder, Mr Thuranira hailed the supreme council for the confidence they showed in his leadership and promised to represent the interests of all Isiolo residents if elected in the August 9 elections.

Isiolo North MP aspirant Mwenda Thuranira (centre) being installed as an Ameru elder by Njuri Ncheke Council of Elders in Mwangaza on May 28, 2022.

Trust and confidence

“This is a clear indication of the trust and confidence you have in my leadership and I will not let you and the community down,” he said while promising to fairly serve all communities.

The MP aspirant said he is ready to ease the suffering that he said the electorate are going through under the leadership of incumbent MP Hassan Odha.

“Our people have suffered for a long time and our children hardly get bursaries, forcing many to drop out of school. Time has come for us to change the leadership by electing someone with the community interests at heart,” he said.

Isiolo North MP aspirant Mwenda Thuranira (right) addressing residents of Mwangaza on May 28, 2022. He promised to unite all communities if elected.

Scholarship programme

He said he decision, through his Mwenda Thuranira Foundation, to offer full secondary education scholarships to bright but needy students was meant to alleviate the suffering local learners are going through.

A total of 150 students have benefited from the Sh12 million scholarship programme.

The politician has so far distributed over 100 wheelchairs and mobility carts to disabled persons in order to enable them move around and be productive.

He said if elected, he will ensure fair distribution of bursaries so that no needy learner drops out of school due to lack of fees.

With nearly 60,000 registered voters and with seven wards — Bulapesa, Wabera, Burat, Ngaremara, Oldonyiro, Cherab and Chari — Isiolo North constituency is the most populous.

The Meru elders announced plans to mediate between aspirants vying for the same seat from the community so that only one proceeds to the ballot in order to increase the chances of clinching the seat.

“The move is meant to ensure we speak in one voice as a community and clinch several seats for better representation in the next government,” Mr Kobia noted.

Njuri Ncheke Treasurer Stanley Kubai appealed to communities living in Isiolo to remain united and shun divisive leaders, saying elections should not spoil their continued coexistence.

“We appeal for peaceful campaigns and ask Isiolo residents to remain united before, during and after elections,” Mr Kubai said.