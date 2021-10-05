Funding rule to help improve health services in Isiolo

Isiolo Speaker Hussein Roba

Isiolo County Assembly Speaker Hussein Roba who has said the House will expedite the enactment the Facility Improvement Fund regulation in order to ensure improved services in hospitals.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

Isiolo County will enact the Facility Improvement Fund (FIF) regulation in an effort to ensure improved services across the region’s health facilities.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.