MP wants illegal herders flushed out over banditry

Isiolo North MP Hassan Odha wants the government to eject armed illegal herders following Friday’s bandit attack at Bulle in Cherab where three people were killed and six injured.

The dozens of armed herders from Marsabit and Wajir counties who invaded Yamicha Location months ago in search of water and pasture due to drought have been blamed over the spate of attacks in the region and neighbouring Dadachabasa Location.

Blaming the herders, including those willingly allowed to graze, for the attack, Mr Odha said the State should order them to return to their counties and flush them out if they fail to comply.

“They should be asked to voluntarily leave or be forcefully evicted if they fail because they are turning against our people, unleashing terror and stealing their livestock, subjecting them to extreme pain,” he said.

The unknown number of attackers raided the village around 4 am and walked away with 1000 herds of cattle towards Arbijan area in Wajir West.

The suspected criminals, police suspect, wanted to take over management of a local grazing field and water source over 30 kilometres from the Isiolo-Wajir border.

County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding said the raiders were being pursued as a recovery mission for the cattle continues.

“We are coordinating with the Wajir security team to ensure the animals are recovered and criminals brought to book,” Mr Omoding told the Nation.

There have been fears of imminent attacks following continued invasion across the county especially in areas with pastures.

Addressing journalists in Isiolo town, the MP accused the security team in Wajir over alleged failure to thwart the attack claiming there were rumours three days earlier that some criminals were regrouping and planning to raid the village.

He appealed to Interior CS Fred Matiang’i to ensure the stolen animals are recovered and intensify security in the area to avert other attacks.

“We appeal for establishment of a General Service Unit camp in the area to avert attacks that have claimed more than 20 lives in Yamicha and Dadachabasa in the recent past,” he said.

The lawmaker warned Isiolo residents against revenge and asked them to allow the security organs to handle the issue.