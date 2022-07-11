Isiolo MP aspirant urges youth not to be misled by politicians

A candidate in the Isiolo North MP’s race has asked the youth to avoid being used by politicians to cause chaos ahead of the August 9 General Election.

Mwenda Thuranira (PNU) said young people should take advantage of their numbers to elect development-oriented leaders who have the zeal and ideas to transform the county.

Politicians are known to take advantage of desperate youth by hiring them as “goons” to heckle or disrupt their opponents’ meetings and to perpetrate violence.

“Do not sell your rights for Sh200 or Sh500 handouts. Elect leaders who will offer solutions to the challenges you are facing and who will bring the change that you need and not those who want to advance their selfish interests,” Mr Thuranira appealed, urging political tolerance during campaigns.

“Do not be used to cause chaos by politicians. It is not worth it. Why can’t they tell their children to shout down their opponents?”

Isiolo North MP aspirant Mwenda Thuranira (centre) interacts with locals after a football match between Olympic Pirates and Quba at Mwangaza chief's grounds on July 6, 2022. Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

Promote peace

Mr Thuranira also appealed to the youth in Isiolo to promote peace ahead of the polls, saying tranquillity is a crucial ingredient for development.

He listed job creation, quality education, empowerment of youth, women and special groups, promotion of sports and talent among the issues his will prioritise if he clinches the seat.

He spoke over the weekend at the Mwangaza chief’s grounds when he launched a Sh3.2 million football tournament meant to nurture talent among the youth and encourage more to venture into soccer.

He was with Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Isiolo branch chairman Hussein Dima.

Forty teams from Bulapesa, Wabera, Burat, Oldonyiro, Ngaremara, Chari and Cherab wards are participating in the competition dubbed Mambo Fresh Tournament, which will run until July 31.

Each of the participating teams will get Sh10,000 and full playing kits, including uniforms and balls. The winner will take home Sh50,000, first runners-up Sh30,000 and the team that takes third position will get Sh20,000.

Sporting activities

Mr Thuranira said the sporting activities will keep young people engaged so that they do not indulge in crime and drugs use.

“Activities to promote peace are also running concurrently so that we have a peaceful electioneering period,” he said.

Among the teams participating in the tournament are Olympic Pirates, Quba, Bafana, Mwangaza, Al Rahma, Taqwa, Blue Rangers, Adome, Ngaremara, West Stars, Green Eagles, Bilbao, Kasanya, Fourth Street, Isiolo Youth Stars and Maisha Milan Football clubs.

Also on the list is Grevy's Zebra, Odha, Al Towba, Simba Bridge, Mwangaza Youth, St Antioco, IBN Taimia, Mabatini, Juba, Al Ansa, Texas Roma, Beirut, City Border, Al Naim and Chokaa, among others.

Football teams play during the opening match of a tournament sponsored by Isiolo North MP aspirant Mwenda Thuranira at Mwangaza chief's grounds on July 6, 2022. Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

Talent development

The FKF official hailed the tournament, saying lack of training kits and facilities continued to hamper talent development in the county.

Sportsmen and sportswomen have had to dig deep into their own pockets to buy playing kits and even access training facilities in neighbouring counties, with the majority training at local public schools whose fields are in a sorry state.

“This will bring the youth together and enable them to hone their skills while also preventing them from engaging in crime and drug use,” Mr Dima said.

“We must invest in promoting talent to raise more Masoud Jumas so that our people can earn from it and not just for leisure.”

Masoud Juma, 26, is among Kenya’s best strikers from Isiolo.