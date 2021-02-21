Isiolo CBO donates foodstuffs to elderly people

At least 150 elderly people in Isiolo have benefited from foodstuffs donated by a local community-based organisation which is aimed at cushioning them against the harsh economic times.

Mfinyanzi CBO Chairman Peter Ngechu said the food, which could last for more than a week, is meant to assist the senior citizens live comfortable lives without straining.

It was part of the group’s corporate social responsibility as it celebrated its fifth anniversary on Saturday.

“We decided to assist the group because they are the most affected by the Coronavirus pandemic and the current harsh economic times and most of them have no one to rely on,” said Mr Ngechu.

Ms Agnes Nyaruai and Mr Dadson Macharia, who received cooking oil, maize and wheat flour, hailed the gesture, saying the food will ensure they do not sleep on empty stomachs.

“The food will help me a lot. As you can see, I am old and cannot work and have to rely on friends,” said an elated Mr Macharia after receiving the food donation in Isiolo town.

Some of the elderly people who received food donations on February 20, 2021 from Mfinyanzi, an Isiolo-based NGO. Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

Policies for the disabled

Mr Stanley Mugo, who is disabled, said the group people like him are in most cases forgotten and called for policies aimed at assisting them to be put in place.

Speaking while giving the donations, Mr Ngechu — who is also the Isiolo County finance chief officer — appealed to local communities to coexist peacefully and avoid being divided along tribal lines.

He said peace and political tolerance will offer an enabling environment for the realisation of more development.

“We must all exercise tolerance towards each other, live peacefully and work together for Isiolo to progress,” he said.

“Let us preach peace and stay united as brothers and sisters because divisions will hamper development and hurt our economy,” he added.



