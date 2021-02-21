Isiolo CBO donates foodstuffs to elderly people

Isiolo food donations

Mfinyanzi CBO Chairman Peter Ngechu (in checked shirt) helps a woman wear a mask during the distribution of foodstuffs to the elderly in Isiolo town on February 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

At least 150 elderly people in Isiolo have benefited from foodstuffs donated by a local community-based organisation which is aimed at cushioning them against the harsh economic times.

