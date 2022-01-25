Students in Asal counties get career training from KUCCPS

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has trained more than 200 students from ten secondary schools in Isiolo County on university course selection and revision.

The Form Four candidates, whose schools have never had centre applications, interacted with officials from KUCCPS who responded to their queries during the training held at Waso Secondary School.

Accompanied by Isiolo County Director of Education Hussein Koriyow, KUCCPS CEO Agnes Mercy Wahome said the training was meant to ensure that more students from arid and semi-arid counties apply for university courses as few had done so in previous years.

“Very few students from the Asal region applied for courses during last year’s mobilisation and, therefore, we need to reach out to them before the national exams in March,” she said.

The lack of services and poor or no network connectivity in schools in remote areas hinders many students from applying for their preferred courses, with many opting to pursue technical ones.

KUCCPS portal

Dr Wahome said the KUCCPS portal will be opened soon and will for the first time offer applications for primary teacher training.

“We are carrying out the exercise across the country but we are focusing more on the marginalised areas to ensure students have the information and apply for their preferred courses early,” the official said.

She encouraged Form Four students across the country to apply for their preferred courses at their respective schools, with the assistance of their teachers.

Dr Koriyow said the training will encourage the learners to work hard and post better results in the national exams.

“We are so grateful for the career guidance session for our learners by KUCCPS and we hope it will encourage them to apply for their preferred courses,” he said.

He appealed for an expanded application window for learners from the region, saying some were dropping their initial applications over lack of an opportunity to revise the courses.

“We need to consider the environment they study in and allow them a chance to change their courses so that they do not opt for other courses,” Dr Koriyow appealed.

He expressed confidence that the county will surpass last year’s 82 students who joined universities across the country.

Also in attendance was KUCCPS’ Director John Oluoch and placement officers Johnson Gichinga and Daki Wari.