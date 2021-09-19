Stop using fridges to tame global warming, Tobiko says

Keriako Tobiko

Environment CS Keriako Tobiko who has urged Kenyans to stop using household items that contain harmful hydrofluorocarbons such as refrigerators.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

The government has warned Kenyans against the continued use of coolants and household items that contain harmful Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) that have high global warming potential and asked them to embrace the use of water for refrigeration purposes.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.