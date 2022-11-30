KCPE candidate in Isiolo gives birth

A Kenya Certificate of Primary Education candidate in Oldonyiro, Isiolo County sat for her exams at a local dispensary after giving birth.

The Rumate Primary pupil delivered on Wednesday before sitting for the day’s papers, County Director of Education James Nyaga said.

Another candidate at Emejen Primary in Burat ward sat her papers while in labour pains after it was established that she was not due for delivery.

“The girl developed labour pains but did not deliver. An assessment showed she was not due for delivery,” Mr Nyaga told journalists in Isiolo town.

Garbatulla’s Iresaboru and Malkamanza Primary schools that are marooned in floods received their papers late as exam officials who picked tem at Garbatulla town container had to wait for a chopper from Garissa to airlift them to the schools.

The floods are occasioned by the bursting of Ewaso Nyiro River banks due to heavy downpour upstream.

“We had to wait for the Garissa chopper to come and airlift the exams to the two schools,” the official said.

Exams officials were Monday forced to wade through the raging waters to deliver the exams to the two schools.