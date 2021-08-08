Administrator gets degree to become first Isiolo graduate chief

Burat Location Chief Abdinassir Abdisalan

Burat Location Chief Abdinassir Abdisalan who on August 6, 2021 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Community Development. He is the first graduate chief in Isiolo County.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

A year after he was promoted to become the chief of Burat Location in Isiolo after serving for five years as an assistant chief in the same area, Abdinassir Abdisalan has graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Community Development, becoming the first graduate chief in Isiolo.

