Isiolo water project boosts hygiene, livelihoods of villagers

Isiolo water project

A mother helps her son drink water from a water kiosk in Aukot village in Ngaremara, Isiolo County on August 12, 2021 during the launch of the Sh13.5 million water project.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

The sweltering sun rays bounce off the black cotton soil as clouds of dust billow around Aukot village, about one kilometre from Ngaremara in Isiolo County.

