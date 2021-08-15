Inspection of weighing machines kicks off in Isiolo

Isiolo County Weights and Measures Officer Joseph Mburu (centre), Trade Executive Halima Abgudo and Trade Chief Officer Lucy Kaburu during an inspection of weighing machines in Isiolo town on August 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

The Isiolo County government has started a mass inspection and verification of weighing and measuring machines in a bid to promote fair trade practices and enhance consumer protection.

