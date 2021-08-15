Inspection of weighing machines kicks off in Isiolo

The Isiolo County government has started a mass inspection and verification of weighing and measuring machines in a bid to promote fair trade practices and enhance consumer protection.

The two-week inspection targets general traders, butcheries, supermarkets, cereals shops and fuel pumps among others and is intended to ensure the required weighing and measuring standards are upheld.

County Trade Executive Halima Abgudo said that besides protecting consumers from exploitation, the annual exercise also helps cushion traders against losses in the event they are using faulty machines.

“If the instruments are faulty, it will exploit both the trader and customer and that is why they have to be periodically checked for accuracy to ensure both players benefit,” Ms Abgudo said during the launch of the exercise in Isiolo town.

Trade Chief Officer Lucy Kaburu said the weights and measures officers will be looking for, among others, accurate measures in packaging and net weight of products to ensure the quantity delivered for purchase is not less than what the buyer pays for.

Traders have been asked to cooperate with the officers visiting their business premises by submitting all their machines for inspection and stamping.

Repairs for a fee

Ms Kaburu said the Trade department’s licensed repairers will assist the traders’ service their faulty machines at a little fee which varies depending on the type of equipment.

“Only the officers authorised by our department should repair traders’ machines,” the chief officer said while asking business people to take the exercise seriously.

After the exercise, Ms Kaburu said, officers from the weight and measures unit will conduct impromptu visits on the businesses to check on compliance, warning that defaulters will be prosecuted.

She said Governor Mohamed Kuti’s administration is committed to creating a conducive environment for business people across the county for increased productivity.

Ms Abgudo observed that a number of the businesses in Isiolo town are using old and faulty machines, occasioning losses on both the trader and the customers.