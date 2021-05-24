School leavers in Isiolo urged to enrol for technical courses

Students who did not attain the minimum university entry grade of C+ (Plus) in the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam results have been asked to enrol for technical courses which will give them vital skills needed in the job market.

While decrying low uptake of courses at the local technical and vocational training centre in Merti, Isiolo County Commissioner Herman Shambi asked the learners to take advantage of the courses in order to improve their chances of securing employment and becoming self-reliant.

“They should not see themselves as failures as not getting good grades in KCSE does not mean you have failed in life,” Mr Shambi said.

He spoke when he met Isiolo’s top student Abdi Mohammed Warsamed who attained an A (minus) of 76 points at Barracks Secondary School.

Unemployment among the youth forces majority of them to engage in criminal activities to make ends meet and fend for themselves and their families.

Shortage of artisans

The county administrator said Isiolo is grappling with shortage of artisans and skilled labour, adding that increased uptake of the courses will help address the issue.

“The demand for artisans in the county is high and our people should seize the opportunity to empower themselves economically,” he noted, adding that there are very few plumbers, masons and carpenters in the county.

Mr Shambi appealed to parents to take their children’s education seriously and support them to achieve their dreams.

He said his office is in talks with local leaders in a bid to support students who are interested in taking various courses at the local institution.