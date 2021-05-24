School leavers in Isiolo urged to enrol for technical courses

Isiolo County Commissioner Herman Shambi

Isiolo County Commissioner Herman Shambi who has asked the learners to take advantage of technical courses in order to improve their chances of securing employment and becoming self-reliant.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

Students who did not attain the minimum university entry grade of C+ (Plus) in the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam results have been asked to enrol for technical courses which will give them vital skills needed in the job market.

