Isiolo's Yellow Fever death toll rises to seven

Yellow Fever has claimed the lives of seven people n Isiolo since January 12 when the first cases were detected.

Residents have been asked to use treated mosquito nets and clear bushes in their villages to prevent transmission of the disease.

Symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting and fatigue.

Isiolo County Public Health Director, Mr Guracha Sarite, said the Health department had in the last month carried out 61 tests out of which 53 were found to be highly suspicious and were subjected to further tests, where eight cases were confirmed.

He said three suspected cases had been reported in Bulapesa and Burat neighbouring Isiolo town, saying they suspect the three traveled from lower areas of Ewaso Nyiro River which are the most affected.

The Ministry of Health last month declared an outbreak in the county after the disease claimed three lives in Garbatulla. The government put Wajir, Garissa, Meru, Samburu, Baringo and Turkana counties on high alert.

“We are not out of danger yet and appeal to our people in the lower areas to clear bushes in their neighbourhoods and use treated nets to prevent further transmission,” Mr Sarite said.