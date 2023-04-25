Isiolo residents up in arms over new cashless system at referral hospital

Residents have opposed the newly introduced cashless payment system at Isiolo Referral Hospital to minimise theft and pilferage, citing delays.

They have called on the Ministry of Health to allow cash payments for now while the new system is being implemented.

Patients who visited the hospital on Tuesday when the system was rolled out had to wait longer to make payments due to technical glitches in the system that caused some messages to be delayed on the cashiers' side, with each patient having to display M-Pesa confirmation messages before being cleared for service.

Some patients were forced to call friends to send them money while others were lucky enough to find other patients who agreed to pay for them; others were forced to deposit the cash and return to the long queues.

Ms Amina Rashid, a patient, lamented that she was not aware of the changes. "We welcome the cashless payment, but they should have informed us in time to save us from the hassle of going to make deposits and coming back.

Cautioned

Local leader Osman Shariff welcomed the system as the right step towards streamlining revenue collection but cautioned that due to the high level of illiteracy in the region, people who are not familiar with the use of mobile phones should be taken into consideration.

"I appeal to the officials in charge to also ensure that the system is improved so that patients spend less time paying," Mr Shariff said.

Medical Services Chief Officer Abdirahman Mohammed Ibrahim urged residents to embrace the new system, which he said would streamline revenue collection and reduce theft.

He said the technology will be upgraded gradually to ensure it is effective and able to cope with the growing number of patients visiting the hospital, including those from neighbouring Meru, Laikipia, Samburu and Marsabit counties.