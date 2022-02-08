Residents 'had to fuel fire engine’ to fight blaze that razed 30 houses

The Isiolo County disaster response department is on the spot after residents were reportedly forced to fuel its fire engine before it could go out to fight a fire.

In the incident that happened in Safi Estate in Isiolo town on Sunday, the affected residents had to raise money to fuel the vehicle, which took two hours to arrive at the scene, about 300 metres from the fire station.

About 30 houses were reduced to ash in the noon blaze.

Residents said Sh10,000 was raised after the vehicle’s driver demanded 100 litres for fuel before he could respond to the emergency.

Besides firefighters being delayed, a water shortage in the area further worsened the situation as residents resorted to using soil and rocks to put out the flames.

By the time the engine arrived at the scene, all the property had been consumed by the fire, though a military water tanker helped prevent the fire from spreading to neighbouring houses.

Night in the cold

More than 70 people spent the night in the cold with their children while lucky ones were offered refuge by neighbours.

Mr Abdullahi Ibrahim, one of those affected by the fire, said it was unfortunate that the county government could not fuel the vehicle, which should always be on standby and well equipped.

"The houses could have been salvaged if the firefighting engine had come in time. It is so sad that residents have to fuel a public fire engine for it to come help extinguish fire," Mr Ibrahim said.

Ms Halima Ibrahim accused the county of negligence, saying the fire department was never prompt in responding to fires, which have been on the rise in the county.

"If we had water in the taps, we could have put out the fire," she said, asking the Isiolo Water and Sewerage Company (Iwasco) to ensure regular water supply to all households.

Driver left to find water

The driver of the engine, after fuelling at a filling station in the town, left to find water, taking an extra one hour to arrive at the fire scene.

After fuelling, the driver was called by a senior municipality official and ordered to go fuel the vehicle at another filling station.

Addressing journalists, residents demanded changes at the municipality office, saying it had failed to discharge its mandate.

Mr Mohammed Barre hit out at local leaders and the county's special programmes department for being silent over the issue.

Deputy Governor Abdi Issa ordered a thorough scrutiny of the fire department, which he said was on auto-pilot.

"Something must be done to avert the delays," Dr Issa said.

The affected residents appealed for help to rebuild their houses.