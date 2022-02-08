Residents 'had to fuel fire engine’ to fight blaze that razed 30 houses

Isiolo’s Safi estate fire

The aftermath of a fire that destroyed 30 houses in Isiolo’s Safi estate on February 7, 2022. The affected families had to contribute to buy fuel for a county’s fire engine which eventually arrived too late.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

The Isiolo County disaster response department is on the spot after residents were reportedly forced to fuel its fire engine before it could go out to fight a fire.

