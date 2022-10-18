Isiolo prison officer seeks help to find missing daughter

A family in Mwangaza, Isiolo County, is in agony after a 19-year-old woman disappeared recently.

Ms Gloria Nkirote, who completed high school in March, went missing from her home in Wabera ward on the morning of October 6.

Her father, Corporal Bernard Kaume, who is attached to the Isiolo GK Prison, said his daughter left with her belongings, including a mattress and clothes while her elder sister Ann Kagwiria was asleep.

The family suspects she might have loaded the items into a waiting car.

“Her elder sister heard some movements but did not bother [to find out what was happening] because she thought Gloria was fetching water, which we usually do every Thursday morning,” said the distraught Mr Kaume.

When Ms Kagwiria got out of bed hours later, she was shocked to find her younger sister’s room empty.

Ms Kagwiria left her phone behind, making it harder for her family to track her down, with relatives saying they had not heard from Mr Kaume’s last-born child.

The family filed a missing-person report at the Isiolo Police Station under OB No. 20/9/10/22 three days later.

Mr Kaume and other relatives earlier this week received text messages from a new number, with the person who wrote them claiming to be Ms Nkirote. The person declined to receive their calls.

“Hello Dad. It is Glory. Usisumbuke na mimi please. Niko mahali safe and I am okay. Sikuenda kuolewa. (Dad, don’t worry about me. I am in a safe place and I have not left to get married),” said a message sent to Mr Kaume’s phone number.

Similar messages asking the family to be calm, such as “I am safe and comfortable”, were also sent to Ms Nkirote’s other sister in Maua, Meru County, and an uncle in Nairobi.

Speaking to journalists in Isiolo town on Friday, Mr Kaume said the family suspected Ms Nkirote could have been kidnapped and that the criminals were the ones sending the messages so as to dissuade them from pursuing the case further.

“I suspect she is not the one texting but criminals. I pray and hope she will be found safe and alive,” he said, adding that he would forward the number to the police to aid in ongoing investigations.

Asked whether he had quarrelled with his daughter, Mr Kaume said she was bitter several months earlier after he refused to buy her a new phone.

“She demanded a new phone but I asked her to wait because my priority was her joining college to pursue a hospitality course,” Mr Kaume revealed.

The family appealed to the government and members of the public to help them track down their loved one.