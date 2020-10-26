Isiolo nurses pay tribute to colleague who died of virus

A sombre mood engulfed Maisha Bora village in Isiolo County as residents and health workers bid farewell to a 53-year-old nurse who died of Covid-19.

Ms Pauline Nunu, who worked at Isiolo Referral Hospital, passed on last Tuesday while being taken to Nairobi for intensive care services after developing breathing difficulties

Following the death of the mother of two, more than 100 health workers stormed the referral hospital’s ICU to establish whether it was working.

They questioned why the nurse, who needed ventilatory services, was admitted at the unit.

Nurses paid special tributes to their fallen colleague, lit candles and recited nurses creed around her grave.

Caution

Speaking at the burial, Education Chief Administrative Secretary Mumina Bonaya condoled with the nurse’s family and eulogised her as a heroine who was committed to her work.

Isiolo Private Hospitals Association Chairman Michael Lowasa eulogised the nurse as a hardworking officer.

He urged residents and those visiting the county to strictly observe the health guidelines to keep the virus, which is fast spreading in the region, at bay. He also called for mass testing in Isiolo town and it’s outskirts.

“County and national governments must up their game and ensure frontline health workers have regular supply of quality personal protective gear,” Dr Lowasa said.

Catholic priest James Murithi, who presided over the funeral Mass, said Ms Nunu was passionate about her work.

He noted that prior to her death, she was a disciplinarian of St Eusebius Cathedral choir. He urged mourners to uphold high-level of compassion by helping one another during difficult times.