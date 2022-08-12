Isiolo North MP loses seat to his predecessor

Former Isiolo North MP Joseph Samal is the MP-elect for the constituency after defeating incumbent Hassan Odha.

Mr Samal (Jubilee) was declared winner in the hotly contested race in which Mr Odha and Mwenda Thuranira (PNU) came in second and third respectively.

Mr Samal garnered 10,326 votes, Mr Odha 9,695 and Mr Thuranira 8,739.

Mr Samal’s Isiolo South counterpart Mohammed Tupi also won, defeating outgoing MP Abdi Koropu and former MP Abdullahi Banticha, who received 1,533 and 6,375 votes respectively. Mr Tupi garnered 8,243 votes.

The winners of the 10 MCA seats in the county were also announced.

David Nyoro Waithaka, 63, won the Bullapesa seat with 1,585 votes, with UDA's Leloon Mutuma coming in second with 946.

Former Wabera MCA Salesio Kiambi reclaimed the seat after getting 2,353 votes against outgoing Ward Rep Abdi Duba, who garnered 1,572 and trailed Lokho Dulacha, who had 1,581.

Former Isiolo Tourism executive Halima Abgudo clinched the Cherab MCA seat with 2,361 votes. Ewoton Lorot sent Burat MCA Yarrow Hassan home after garnering 2,304 votes, while Oldonyiro MCA David Lemantile retained his seat with 2,104.

Peter Losu (UDA) is the Ngaremara MCA-elect after garnering 2,254 votes against outgoing Ward Rep Ekwam Teru, who had 679.

Chari MCA Ali Dima lost to Meja Abdullahi Golicha, who received 839 votes out of the total 1,529 cast.