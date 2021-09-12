Isiolo unveils electronic service delivery monitoring system

The Isiolo County government has rolled out an electronic monitoring and evaluation system that seeks to enhance data use and improve service delivery.

The electronic county integrated monitoring and evaluation system (eCIMES), supported by the USAid-funded Nawiri programme, will ensure improved data collection, analysis, publication and dissemination. Thee collected data will be used in decision making and adaptive management by various county departments.

Isiolo County Secretary Ahmed Galgalo said the system will be used to monitor performance of the staff and the utilisation of resources for accountability and transparency.

“The eCIMES has brought to an end the old manual system and now we will have little paper work, improving our monitoring and evaluation,” Dr Galgalo said.

The digital platform will also serve as a useful database for research and data analysis in the county, he said.

Monitor projects

Dr Galgalo said the county will also monitor the progress of projects and establish whether they will be completed in time and if not so, offer timely interventions.

Governor Mohamed Kuti’s cabinet and the county monitoring and technical staff have already been trained on how to streamline other data collection and management systems and integrating eCIMES with management information systems.

Dr Galgalo spoke when receiving the ICT equipment for use by the county technical officers for inputting data into the eCIMES platform at El-Boran on Thursday.

Nawiri has been building monitoring and evaluation capacities in counties through the strengthening of the existing structures and policies and training of county staff.

Dr Galgalo defended Governor Kuti’s development track record, saying they will not be distracted by heated criticism from a section of local leaders.

“Residents are the one who will judge our work based on the promises we made and we are confident that we have achieved quite a lot,” he said.