Kidney patients in Isiolo benefit from KNH outreach programme

Isiolo Refferal Hospital

A signpost outside Isiolo County Referral Hospital where eight kidney patients  benefited from specialised treatment during a one-day outreach programme by KNH.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

Eight kidney patients have benefited from specialised treatment during a one-day outreach programme by the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) in partnership with the Isiolo County Health department.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.