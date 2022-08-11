Jubilee candidates confront IEBC official over results delay

Three Jubilee Party contenders in Isiolo Thursday confronted Isiolo North Constituency IEBC Returning Officer Jackson Limaris over delayed announcement of results for 158 polling stations in the region.

Senator Fatuma Dullo, woman rep candidate Mumina Bonaya and former Isiolo North MP Joseph Samal arrived at the constituency tallying centre around 5pm in what many thought was just a routine monitoring tour.

Immediately after they took their seats, the IEBC official told them together with political chief agents and observers in the hall that the tallying of results would take longer, presumably until late in the night.

“We have about 20 remaining polling stations (before we conclude) and the process could go until late in the night because we will also do some printing work. You could leave and come back later instead of waiting longer here,” Mr Limaris told the politicians whom provisional results showed they were leading in the respective contests.

After the IEBC official allowed her to raise a concern, Senator Dullo wondered why the collation of the results was taking longer while other counties with more polling stations had already completed the exercise and announced winners.

“We are wondering why the process is taking longer while we have very few polling stations compared to other counties that have already concluded the exercise. We will sit here until you conclude the process,” Ms Dullo maintained.

Mr Limaris said the delays were occasioned by logistical challenges, adding that results from polling stations in far flung Garbatulla and Merti could not be ferried at night due to insecurity issues.

“The exercise started late due to logistical challenges. Some of the ballot boxes arrived today. We are committed to completing the process soonest,” he said while responding to the concern.

The leaders' opponents including Woman Rep Rehema Jaldesa, former governor Godana Doyo and Senate candidate Nuh Mohammed Ibrahim had earlier raised similar sentiments while announcing that they will challenge the outcome of the elections in court over alleged irregularities.