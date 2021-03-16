Isiolo govt alarmed as medics refuse to take Covid-19 jab

The Isiolo government has raised concerns over the low uptake of the Covid-19 vaccine by health workers in the northern county.

Health Executive Wario Galma, who was the first to take the jab in the county, said most of the health workers were hesitant to be vaccinated.

Only 22 out of an estimated 1,500 health workers had been vaccinated by Monday evening.

Officials believe the suspension of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in several countries such as Denmark, Italy, Austria and Norway, following reports of blood clot, could have contributed to the hesitation.

Mr Galma told Nation that a big number of the health workers were claiming to be allergic.

“Only 22 out of the 1,500 that we are targeting had taken the jab by Monday and most of them are hesitant,” said Mr Galma.

He said the county had trained 37 health workers on how to administer the jab and that they will train their colleagues.

Health officials will on Wednesday hold a meeting with the leadership of health workers to sensitise them for increased uptake.

Some of the health workers who spoke to Nation said they were reluctant to take the jab due to the reported side effects.

“How should we trust the vaccine which has been banned in several countries?” a nurse stationed at the Isiolo Referral Hospital posed.

Others demanded that the entire health leadership lead by example saying they will follow suit.

“Some of our leaders are yet to take the jab. If they do so, we will also present ourselves for the vaccination,” another health worker said.

But Mr Galma assured that the vaccine was not harmful saying he had not experienced any health complications since he took it.